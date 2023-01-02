International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye - Authorities
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection amid increased attacks on Donbass from Ukrainian forces.
Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been carrying out precision strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, believed by the Kremlin to be performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day - and according to Ukrainian authorities about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been damaged.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye - Authorities
Multiple blasts were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporozhye overnight, as well as in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to local authorities.

"Explosions are heard in the regional center temporarily occupied by the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky. My countrymen report at least three explosions heard by the Zaporozhye residents," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Telegram.

According to Rogov, air defense was activated in Zaporozhye overnight.

In another post on Telegram, Rogov said that "two powerful blasts" were heard in the city of Melitopol in Zaporozhye Region at around 01:21 local time on Monday (22: 21 GMT on Sunday).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight that explosions were heard in Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk.
