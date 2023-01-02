LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye - Authorities

Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye - Authorities

Multiple blasts were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporozhye overnight, as well as in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to local authorities.



"Explosions are heard in the regional center temporarily occupied by the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky. My countrymen report at least three explosions heard by the Zaporozhye residents," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Telegram.



According to Rogov, air defense was activated in Zaporozhye overnight.



In another post on Telegram, Rogov said that "two powerful blasts" were heard in the city of Melitopol in Zaporozhye Region at around 01:21 local time on Monday (22: 21 GMT on Sunday).



Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight that explosions were heard in Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk.