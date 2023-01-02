LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye - Authorities

Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been carrying out precision strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, believed by the Kremlin to be performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day - and according to Ukrainian authorities about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been damaged.
