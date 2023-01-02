https://sputniknews.com/20230102/joyful-celebrations-and-deadly-stampedes-how-crowds-across-the-world-saw-in-2023-1105989288.html
How people used the opportunity to celebrate the new year in public after two covid years. And how the crowds behaved on New Year's Eve.
Joyful Celebrations and Deadly Stampedes: How Crowds Across the World Saw In 2023
Everyone has celebrated the New Year this week, some with their family and friends and others in a big crowd of public festivities. Sputnik looks at the most prominent mass events where people gathered to welcome 2023 after two years of global pandemic.
The coming of 2023 was marked by celebrations, with dancing and shows in the streets around the world. Unfortunately, in some places, large crowds combined with poor management to lead to crushing and injury, while in other locations there were shootings.
China
In China, the national flag was hoisted in celebration of 2023. Hundreds of people gathered in the central squares in Beijing. The festivities were also accompanied by a beautiful light show.
France
In France, a crowd of more than a million Parisians and visitors to the French capital gathered on the Champs-Élysées. While some 500,000 were expected to attend, officials say all went well.
"It was almost 2 million people if you take the wider perimeter," said Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister. "It went off as well as it could have done."
In the previous two years, no public events were held due to medical restrictions related to COVID. In the last pre-pandemic year, around 250,000 people took part in Parisian festivities.
United Kingdom
According to British media reports in London, free-rider crowds broke through barriers on Westminster Bridge during the mass festivities in an attempt to get closer to the launching of fireworks.
Several arrests were also reported on New Year's Eve, including for drunk driving, assault, possession of cannabis and a number of other offenses. In particular, a mass brawl was reported at Piccadilly Circus.
Australia
In Australia, New Year's Eve festivities culminated in the announcement of an investigation into the mass stampede at the Elizabeth Street underpass in Melbourne. According to reports from revelers, people were directed into the already overcrowded subway due to poor administration, causing a serious crush.
"By 11:55pm I was totally wedged in near the front," one person shared their experience on the internet. "People near me started to cry, some were being pressed full body against the walls, people were shouting to move either forward or back… but literally none of us could move. It was getting hotter and hotter and tighter and tighter."
At the same time there was also a cram in Sydney, but on a much smaller scale and reportedly without injuries.
Uganda
At least nine people were killed
in a New Year's Eve stampede at a Freedom City mall in Uganda's capital Kampala, according to local reports citing police.
"After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," stated Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire. "Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead."
It is noted that several juveniles were among the dead.
USA
In America, apart from the celebrations and festivities, the New Year's Eve celebrations brought eight deaths and 25 injuries in several states.
New Year's Eve celebrations were overshadowed by shootings as well, as a one-man machete attack on three police officers. The perpetrator, a 19-year-old man named Trevor Bickford, reportedly wanted to join the Taliban
*.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism