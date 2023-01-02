https://sputniknews.com/20230102/foreign-ministers-of-austria-india-say-peace-talks-only-way-to-resolve-ukrainian-crisis-1105998043.html

Foreign Ministers of Austria, India Say Peace Talks Only Way to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Foreign Ministers of Austria, India Say Peace Talks Only Way to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, called on Moscow and Kiev on Monday to

Earlier in the day, Schallenberg and Jaishankar held a meeting in Vienna. "Peace can be achieved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, and this war will not be an exception," Schallenberg said at a press conference. Schallenberg also noted India’s role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Peace talks on the Ukrainian conflict "cannot take place without Ukraine," Schallenberg added. The Indian foreign minister noted "specific problems" in connection with the current situation in Ukraine, mentioning, in particular, nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to Jaishankar, on Tuesday, he intends to discuss this topic at a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.

