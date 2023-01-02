https://sputniknews.com/20230102/at-least-4-people-dead-13-injured-in-helicopter-collision-in-eastern-australia--1105987241.html
At Least 4 People Dead, 13 Injured in Helicopter Collision in Eastern Australia
At least four people have died and 13 people have been injured as a result of a collision of two helicopters on Monday near the eastern Australian city of Gold Coast
The collision reportedly occurred in mid-air as one helicopter was landing, while the other was trying to take off.It is reported that at least three people were in critical condition following the crash. The Queensland Ambulance Service said that emergency services had come to the scene of the accident.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) At least four people have died and 13 people have been injured as a result of a collision of two helicopters on Monday near the eastern Australian city of Gold Coast, local media reported.
The Queensland Ambulance Service said that emergency services had come to the scene of the accident.