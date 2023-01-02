https://sputniknews.com/20230102/airport-worker-dies-after-being-ingested-into-jet-engine-1105997218.html

Airport Worker Dies After Being 'Ingested' Into Jet Engine

Airport Worker Dies After Being 'Ingested' Into Jet Engine

The tragedy involving an employee of a regional subsidiary of American Airlines occurred on New Year's Eve in Alabama.

A ground crew worker at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama has died after reportedly getting sucked into an aircraft engine.The tragedy occurred in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) saying that the unnamed worker, an employee of American Airlines’ regional subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, was “ingested into the engine,” according to media reports.The NTSB and the US Federal Aviation Administration have already moved to investigate the incident.

