UK's Scarborough Cancels New Year Fireworks Due to Walrus Spotted in Harbor

The authorities of the British resort town of Scarborough canceled New Year’s fireworks over concerns that it could scare a walrus that was spotted in the harbor.

The large marine mammal nicknamed "Thor" was discovered in the harbor on Friday, having travelled from Europe. In early December, the animal was seen on beaches in Hampshire and was also spotted in the Netherlands and France. The council decided to cancel the New Year firework display over concerns about the emotional effects and discomfort to the mammal, the report said. Despite the fact that walruses are a rare sight in the United Kingdom, two other such cases have been recorded off British shores in the last two years.

