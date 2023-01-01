https://sputniknews.com/20230101/ukrainian-missile-attacks-killed-almost-170-people-in-lpr-in-2022--1105976474.html
Ukrainian Missile Attacks Killed Almost 170 People in LPR in 2022
Ukrainian Missile Attacks Killed Almost 170 People in LPR in 2022
bout 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) last year due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.
2023-01-01T13:24+0000
2023-01-01T13:24+0000
2023-01-01T13:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
lpr
dpr
civilian casualties
himars
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093274797_0:0:1160:653_1920x0_80_0_0_ff172e7dca4f7f167c3b8e0859283747.jpg
"Aggression of the armed formations of Ukraine during the above period [2022] claimed the lives of 624 civilians, including 50 children. As a result of shelling, 169 people died and 455 were injured, of which 21 children died and 29 were injured," the agency said on Telegram.Ukraine shelled the territory of the republic 1,353 times with the use of heavy weapons, the statement noted, adding that more than 11,000 pieces of ammunition was fired, including 609 HIMARS rockets and over 200 shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters. According to the statement, more than 3,600 houses in 84 settlements and 413 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged due to strikes.
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093274797_75:0:1008:700_1920x0_80_0_0_72e812d9888a69bf03bb0f4a9bda4e39.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian shelling of donbass, ukrainian shelling of lugansk, ukrainain war crimes, lugansk civilian casualties, civilian victims, ukrainian crimes in lugansk, ukrainian crimes in donbass
ukrainian shelling of donbass, ukrainian shelling of lugansk, ukrainain war crimes, lugansk civilian casualties, civilian victims, ukrainian crimes in lugansk, ukrainian crimes in donbass
Ukrainian Missile Attacks Killed Almost 170 People in LPR in 2022
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - About 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) last year due to shelling by Ukrainian troops, the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Sunday.
"Aggression of the armed formations of Ukraine during the above period [2022] claimed the lives of 624 civilians, including 50 children. As a result of shelling, 169 people died and 455 were injured, of which 21 children died and 29 were injured," the agency said on Telegram.
Ukraine shelled the territory of the republic 1,353 times with the use of heavy weapons, the statement noted, adding that more than 11,000 pieces of ammunition was fired, including 609 HIMARS rockets
and over 200 shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters.
According to the statement, more than 3,600 houses in 84 settlements and 413 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged due to strikes.