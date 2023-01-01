https://sputniknews.com/20230101/south-korea-us-japan-say-norths-provocations-will-deepen-its-isolation-1105980148.html

South Korea, US, Japan Say North's 'Provocations' Will Deepen Its Isolation

South Korea, US, Japan Say North's 'Provocations' Will Deepen Its Isolation

Senior diplomats from South Korea, the United States and Japan held three-way phone consultations, condemning Pyongyang's first missile launch in 2023 and warning that such provocations will drive the country into further isolation.

2023-01-01T16:21+0000

2023-01-01T16:21+0000

2023-01-01T16:22+0000

world

north korea

south korea

japan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521962_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_513518b8155ecf50c0d115230eb5fbd9.jpg

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles were launched from Chunghwa County in North Korea’s North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). On Sunday, North Korea launched another short-range ballistic missile, the first to be test-fired by Pyongyang in 2023. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn spoke over the phone with US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro. They "strongly condemned" North Korea's Sunday test launch and stressed that "the only way for North Korea to alleviate the suffering of its people amid extreme economic conditions" is to refrain from provocations, return to dialogue and redirect state resources from missile development to improving public welfare. The senior diplomats noted that the measures announced by Pyongyang to step up self-defense capabilities were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation. South Korea will "unwaveringly" promote efforts to return to dialogue with North, the country's envoy said, adding that Washington and Tokyo reaffirmed their "strong support" for this.Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the US, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO." He also ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system capable of conducting a quick nuclear retaliatory strike.

https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-accuses-us-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1105971689.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea-north korea tensions, what seoul says about pyongyang's missile tests, us and japan on north korea's missile tests