International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/shooting-in-stockholm-suburbs-results-in-one-person-dead-1105961329.html
Shooting in Stockholm Suburbs Results in One Person Dead
Shooting in Stockholm Suburbs Results in One Person Dead
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the suburbs of Stockholm, the Swedish police inform. 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T00:01+0000
2022-12-31T23:56+0000
world
stockholm
sweden
shooting
death
mcdonalds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103613/63/1036136399_0:0:4273:2404_1920x0_80_0_0_6189111fdd41c6bba52cdbab575344da.jpg
According to a statement on the police website, a total of three people were wounded in a shooting in the Vallingby suburban district on Saturday. Later, a 20-year-old man died at the hospital from the wounds he sustained during the shooting, the Swedish police said.Purported footage of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, showing the moment first responders arrived on the scene.Swedish media reported that the incident unfolded near an McDonald's eatery.
stockholm
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103613/63/1036136399_0:0:3787:2840_1920x0_80_0_0_c6eacfc1fa5e768e8b886fd3e2a67d9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stockholm, sweden, shooting, death, mcdonalds
stockholm, sweden, shooting, death, mcdonalds

Shooting in Stockholm Suburbs Results in One Person Dead

00:01 GMT 01.01.2023
© Flickr / Christopher NeugebauerSwedish flag
Swedish flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© Flickr / Christopher Neugebauer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the suburbs of Stockholm, the Swedish police inform.
According to a statement on the police website, a total of three people were wounded in a shooting in the Vallingby suburban district on Saturday. Later, a 20-year-old man died at the hospital from the wounds he sustained during the shooting, the Swedish police said.
Purported footage of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, showing the moment first responders arrived on the scene.
Swedish media reported that the incident unfolded near an McDonald's eatery.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала