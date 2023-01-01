https://sputniknews.com/20230101/russian-cabinet-extends-temporary-rules-for-leasing-of-foreign-aircraft-until-2024-1105962500.html

Russian Cabinet Extends Temporary Rules for Leasing of Foreign Aircraft Until 2024

The Russian government has extended temporary rules for leasing of foreign aircraft for Russian air carriers until 2024, according to a decree on the government's legal portal.

"The current rules stipulate that domestic airlines will be able, as in 2022, to register ownership of operated foreign aircraft within five days and enter them in the state register", the document reads. In addition, insurance, reinsurance and maintenance of foreign planes will now be carried out in Russia.

