Russian Army to Hold 9 International Military Exercises in 2023

The Russian army will hold nine international exercises this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army will hold nine international exercises this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. In addition, eight bilateral exercises are planned to be held at the training grounds of Russia's military districts, the ministry noted. According to the ministry, these exercises include Russian-Indian Indra-2023 drills, the joint military anti-terrorist command and staff exercises of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states Peace Mission-2023, the joint Russian-Lao military exercises, the joint Russian-Pakistani exercises Friendship-2023, the Russian-Algerian exercises, exercises with units of the collective forces of the rapid deployment of the Central Asian collective security region Frontier-2023, the Russian-Mongolian exercises Selenga-2023 and the Russian-Vietnamese exercises. Joint planning of military operations, the procedure for interaction between representatives of the headquarters and units of the armies of the participating countries, as well as tactical actions to neutralize illegal armed formations will be worked out during the drills, the ministry added. All maneuvers will be peacekeeping and anti-terrorist, the ministry said.

