Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck
The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship
"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement. According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship off the coast of the city of Selaata.
"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement.
According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.