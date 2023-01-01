https://sputniknews.com/20230101/lebanese-army-rescued-232-migrants-after-shipwreck-1105972983.html

Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck

Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck

The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship

2023-01-01T10:14+0000

2023-01-01T10:14+0000

2023-01-01T10:14+0000

military

lebanon

lebanese armed forces

refugees

tripoli

shipwreck

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105974143_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_294efe2d3410a4f3b7ea58eb56200278.jpg

"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement. According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.

lebanon

tripoli

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon, lebanese armed forces, refugees, tripoli