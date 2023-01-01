International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/lebanese-army-rescued-232-migrants-after-shipwreck-1105972983.html
Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck
Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck
The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship
2023-01-01T10:14+0000
2023-01-01T10:14+0000
military
lebanon
lebanese armed forces
refugees
tripoli
shipwreck
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105974143_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_294efe2d3410a4f3b7ea58eb56200278.jpg
"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement. According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.
lebanon
tripoli
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105974143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2e3e6ae4d8720de8a28b98640e1145e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon, lebanese armed forces, refugees, tripoli
lebanon, lebanese armed forces, refugees, tripoli

Lebanese Army Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck

10:14 GMT 01.01.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail AlaeddinAn ambulance car in Lebanon
An ambulance car in Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship off the coast of the city of Selaata.
"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement.
According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала