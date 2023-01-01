International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kiev-regime-tried-and-failed-to-shake-down-israel-for-weapons-in-exchange-for-un-vote--report-1105961437.html
Kiev Regime Tried (And Failed) to Shake Down Israel for Weapons in Exchange for UN Vote – Report
Kiev Regime Tried (And Failed) to Shake Down Israel for Weapons in Exchange for UN Vote – Report
The public admission that Ukrainian officials see their UN votes as little more than leverage to extract concessions from their counterparts suggests an... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T00:34+0000
2023-01-01T00:30+0000
world
israel
ukraine
ukraine crisis
military aid
volodymyr zelensky
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100771221_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_c5631d246eafd6880af67b2934b02294.jpg
The Ukrainian regime refused to vote against a UN General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to weigh in on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to provide them with weapons in return, a new report says.“A Ukrainian official said [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky told Netanyahu that in return for voting against or abstaining he wants to hear how the new Israeli government is going to change its policy” and provide the Ukrainian regime with weapons, an Israeli reporter wrote Saturday on Twitter.According to the journalist, the Ukrainian source said Netanyahu refused to capitulate but said he would be “ready to discuss Zelensky’s requests in the future.”In October, Kiev sent Tel Aviv an official request for “Iron Beam, Barak-8, Patriot, Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow Interceptor” weapons systems, as well as “Israeli support in training for Ukrainian operators.” But Israel has declined repeated requests from the Ukrainian regime for Israeli arms.The discussion between the heads of state took place as Netanyahu made a round of last-minute phone calls on Friday night in an effort to drum up diplomatic support for the Israelis ahead of the UN vote, which ultimately passed 87-24 with 53 countries abstaining.Under the terms of the resolution – which was opposed by Washington but supported by Russia, China, and nearly every Arab state – the World Court is set to issue an advisory position on the legal impacts of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”At a UN committee vote earlier this month, Ukrainian officials voted in favor of the measure, in what they privately painted as an effort to signal their displeasure with Israel’s relative neutrality amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia.During the final vote on Friday, the Ukrainian delegation was nowhere to be found. “Zelensky decided that we will not attend the vote in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu,” an official reportedly claimed.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100771221_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_a49840180503ee6f0f3a60b2f4d7f862.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, ukraine, ukraine crisis, military aid, volodymyr zelensky, benjamin netanyahu
israel, ukraine, ukraine crisis, military aid, volodymyr zelensky, benjamin netanyahu

Kiev Regime Tried (And Failed) to Shake Down Israel for Weapons in Exchange for UN Vote – Report

00:34 GMT 01.01.2023
© Photo : Telegram / Zelensky OfficialPresident Volodymyr Zelensky wearing 'Ukraine or Death' patch during photo op visit to country's east.
President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing 'Ukraine or Death' patch during photo op visit to country's east. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© Photo : Telegram / Zelensky Official
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
The public admission that Ukrainian officials see their UN votes as little more than leverage to extract concessions from their counterparts suggests an unprincipled and highly transactional understanding of global politics.
The Ukrainian regime refused to vote against a UN General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to weigh in on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to provide them with weapons in return, a new report says.
“A Ukrainian official said [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky told Netanyahu that in return for voting against or abstaining he wants to hear how the new Israeli government is going to change its policy” and provide the Ukrainian regime with weapons, an Israeli reporter wrote Saturday on Twitter.
According to the journalist, the Ukrainian source said Netanyahu refused to capitulate but said he would be “ready to discuss Zelensky’s requests in the future.”
In October, Kiev sent Tel Aviv an official request for “Iron Beam, Barak-8, Patriot, Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow Interceptor” weapons systems, as well as “Israeli support in training for Ukrainian operators.” But Israel has declined repeated requests from the Ukrainian regime for Israeli arms.
“Zelensky didn’t like Netanyahu's answer and didn’t agree to vote against the resolution or abstain,” the reporter wrote.
The discussion between the heads of state took place as Netanyahu made a round of last-minute phone calls on Friday night in an effort to drum up diplomatic support for the Israelis ahead of the UN vote, which ultimately passed 87-24 with 53 countries abstaining.
Under the terms of the resolution – which was opposed by Washington but supported by Russia, China, and nearly every Arab state – the World Court is set to issue an advisory position on the legal impacts of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”
At a UN committee vote earlier this month, Ukrainian officials voted in favor of the measure, in what they privately painted as an effort to signal their displeasure with Israel’s relative neutrality amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia.
During the final vote on Friday, the Ukrainian delegation was nowhere to be found. “Zelensky decided that we will not attend the vote in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu,” an official reportedly claimed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала