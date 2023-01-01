https://sputniknews.com/20230101/india-pakistan-exchange-lists-of-nuclear-facilities-prisoners-1105973941.html

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Facilities, Prisoners

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Facilities, Prisoners

India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities and prisoners, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-01-01T11:53+0000

2023-01-01T11:53+0000

2023-01-01T11:53+0000

world

india

pakistan

nuclear plant

prisoners

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103352/51/1033525133_0:3:2049:1155_1920x0_80_0_0_5124bea8351c720553e3727b3ad69c8c.jpg

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, the two countries signed on December 31, 1988, the agreement on the prohibition of attacks on their nuclear installations and facilities. The document came into force in 1991 and provided that India and Pakistan inform each other about nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 of each year. The ministry noted that this was the 32nd exchange of such lists between the countries. New Delhi and Islamabad also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody. The Indian government also called on Pakistan for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel, and fishermen along with their boats. The ministry also noted the need to provide immediate consular access to other prisoners from India.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, pakistan, nuclear plant, prisoners