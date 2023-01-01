International
Blinken Says He Discussed Keeping Communications Open With Incoming Chinese Foreign Minister
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105424809_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2f30f4fb216859944552c261de44cfc.jpg
"Spoke by phone this morning with incoming People's Republic of China Foreign Minister Qin Gang as he departs Washington for his new role. We discussed U.S.-PRC relationship and maintaining open lines of communication," Blinken tweeted. On December 30, Chinese state media reported that Beijing appointed Qin, incumbent Chinese Ambassador to the United States, as the new Chinese foreign minister to replace Wang Yi, who served as the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry since 2013.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
19:37 GMT 01.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during U.S. Africa leaders Summit at Department of State in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
