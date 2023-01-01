International
At Least Nine People Killed in Stampede on New Year's Eve in Ugandan Capital - Reports
At Least Nine People Killed in Stampede on New Year's Eve in Ugandan Capital - Reports
A stampede at a shopping center in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on New Year’s Eve left at least nine people dead, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.
The incident occurred at the Freedom City Mall at midnight local time (around 21:00 GMT on Saturday), when the host of the New Year’s event encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display, according to the police.The spokesperson noted that emergency services "transported the injured individuals to the hospital," where the overall number of deaths in the incident was confirmed to be nine.According to the media, there are several minors among the dead.Police have launched an investigation into the case.
12:31 GMT 01.01.2023

12:31 GMT 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANI
Ugandan police forces and security agencies are seen outside one of Kampala's most prominent mall on September 13, 2014.
Ugandan police forces and security agencies are seen outside one of Kampala’s most prominent mall on September 13, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A stampede at a shopping center in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on New Year’s Eve left at least nine people dead, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.
The incident occurred at the Freedom City Mall at midnight local time (around 21:00 GMT on Saturday), when the host of the New Year’s event encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display, according to the police.

"After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said, as quoted by the media.

The spokesperson noted that emergency services "transported the injured individuals to the hospital," where the overall number of deaths in the incident was confirmed to be nine.
According to the media, there are several minors among the dead.
Police have launched an investigation into the case.
