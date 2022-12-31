International
Year End Review: 2022's Biggest Events
Year End Review: 2022's Biggest Events
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including a discussion on the big events of 2022.
Year End Review: 2022's biggest events
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including a discussion on the big events of 2022.
Mark Sleboda - Military and political analyst| End of year reviewSabrina Salvati - Member of Revolutionary Blackout Network, political analyst, and podcaster| Twitter leaks; Trump tax recordsElijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent| Turkish electionsIn the first hour, the Fault Lines host discussed the upcoming inauguration of newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with the recent passing of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Elijah Magnier about the 2023 Turkish presidential elections, which has sparked the interest of several international observers due to the growing discontent of the ruling government. In the last hour, the hosts were joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss the latest Twitter files and the latest release of the Trump tax records by the House of Representatives.Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the major events that took place in 2022, including the Russian Special Military Operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Year End Review: 2022's Biggest Events

04:15 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 31.12.2022)
Fault Lines
Year End Review: 2022's biggest events
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including a discussion on the big events of 2022.
Mark Sleboda - Military and political analyst| End of year review
Sabrina Salvati - Member of Revolutionary Blackout Network, political analyst, and podcaster| Twitter leaks; Trump tax records
Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent| Turkish elections
In the first hour, the Fault Lines host discussed the upcoming inauguration of newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with the recent passing of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Elijah Magnier about the 2023 Turkish presidential elections, which has sparked the interest of several international observers due to the growing discontent of the ruling government.

In the last hour, the hosts were joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss the latest Twitter files and the latest release of the Trump tax records by the House of Representatives.
Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the major events that took place in 2022, including the Russian Special Military Operation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
