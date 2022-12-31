https://sputniknews.com/20221231/weekly-news-wrap-up-fbi-cointel-pro-is-back-pentagon-budget-a-new-economic-order-arises-1105938252.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; FBI Cointel Pro is Back; Pentagon Budget; A New Economic Order Arises

The FBI's long history of attacking and disrupting dissident voices continues in clandestine projects involving social and traditional media platforms. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

WEEKLY NEWS WRAP UP; FBI Cointel Pro is Back; Pentagon Budget; A New Economic Order Arises The FBI's long history of attacking and disrupting dissident voices continues in clandestine projects involving social and traditional media platforms.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the week's important news stories. Hundreds of US rabbis protest Israel's right-wing governing coalition. Also, the State Department approves more weapons for Taiwan.Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the week's important news stories. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed several powerful economies to move away from the dollar. Also, pay increases are overtaken by inflation in the US.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the week's important news stories. The Washington Post is again writing fictitious articles about the Ukraine conflict. Also, US patriot missiles head to the war zone.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist and author, join us to discuss the week's important news stories. US sanctions cost the lives of many in Venezuela and other developing nations. Also, a US court denies Alex Saab's immunity claim, and Zionism gets more extreme.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to discuss the week's essential news stories. The FBI has never ceased its Cointelpro operations. Also, we discuss Julian Assange, the future of president Zelensky and the Democrats as the war party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

