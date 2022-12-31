International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/us-stocks-close-out-worst-year-since-2008-tumble-204-on-average-1105937625.html
US Stocks Close Out Worst Year Since 2008, Tumble 20.4% on Average
US Stocks Close Out Worst Year Since 2008, Tumble 20.4% on Average
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US stocks closed out the worst year since 2008, marking a fall of 20.4% on average as the United States prepares to enter next year in a... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-31T00:34+0000
2022-12-31T00:29+0000
economy
us
wall street
stocks
2008 financial crisis
new york stock exchange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570322_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fdd38367a7f47d419ea61504f52aac6.jpg
According to the last market data for 2022 on Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average index fell by 8.8%, the Nasdaq high-tech index fell by 33.1% and the S&amp;P 500 broad market index fell by 19.4%. On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 0.48% to 33,059.75 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.09% to 10,362.14 points and the S&amp;P 500 broad market index fell 0.83% to 3821.8 points. Earlier in December, the Bank of America said in a forecast that the United States is likely headed for a recession by the third quarter of 2023 as demand in the economy is curtailed by the Federal Reserve's determination to continue interest rate hikes until it gets runaway inflation under control. Inflation, as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 7.1% over the 12 months to November, versus 7.7% in the year to October. Historical data showed the lowest annual reading for inflation since December 2021. Even so, it was still three-and-a-half times higher than the Fed’s annual target of 2% per year.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/biden-expects-more-ups-downs-for-us-economy-in-2023-after-latest-inflation-report-1105735546.html
wall street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570322_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e51be51feb258a64bca952e1f88ff5a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, wall street, stocks, 2008 financial crisis, new york stock exchange
us, wall street, stocks, 2008 financial crisis, new york stock exchange

US Stocks Close Out Worst Year Since 2008, Tumble 20.4% on Average

00:34 GMT 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
 Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US stocks closed out the worst year since 2008, marking a fall of 20.4% on average as the United States prepares to enter next year in a long-predicted recession.
According to the last market data for 2022 on Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average index fell by 8.8%, the Nasdaq high-tech index fell by 33.1% and the S&P 500 broad market index fell by 19.4%.
On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 0.48% to 33,059.75 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.09% to 10,362.14 points and the S&P 500 broad market index fell 0.83% to 3821.8 points.
Earlier in December, the Bank of America said in a forecast that the United States is likely headed for a recession by the third quarter of 2023 as demand in the economy is curtailed by the Federal Reserve's determination to continue interest rate hikes until it gets runaway inflation under control.
US President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
Americas
Biden Expects More Ups, Downs for US Economy in 2023 After Latest Inflation Report
23 December, 16:16 GMT
Inflation, as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 7.1% over the 12 months to November, versus 7.7% in the year to October. Historical data showed the lowest annual reading for inflation since December 2021. Even so, it was still three-and-a-half times higher than the Fed’s annual target of 2% per year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала