https://sputniknews.com/20221231/scientist-warns-of-fallout-from-erupting-volcanoes-that-woke-up-in-2022-1105956897.html

Scientist Warns of Fallout From Erupting Volcanoes That Woke Up in 2022

Scientist Warns of Fallout From Erupting Volcanoes That Woke Up in 2022

The outgoing year has seen the reawakening of several massive volcanoes, with one of them - Fagradalsfjall off the coast of Iceland – being dormant since the 13th century

2022-12-31T14:40+0000

2022-12-31T14:40+0000

2022-12-31T14:40+0000

events that shaped year 2022

indonesia

iceland

pacific

alaska

eruption

volcano

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105956701_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_289890863730f7fb6d37efd5919b2975.jpg

"Most of the volcanic eruptions we see are from chambers of molten rock that are perhaps five to seven kilometers (three miles to four miles) down," Clive Oppenheimer, professor of volcanology at Cambridge University, said.According to the professor, "the amount of water that was injected was very significant.""On the fallout, Oppenheimer said that the eruptions, in particular […] incinerate vegetation and wooden structures in their paths, and that involves a lot of evacuations."In 2022, an array of dormant volcanoes woke up across the world after sleeping for hundreds of years, among them Mount Edgecumbe near Alaska and Fagradalsfjall off the coast of Iceland.

indonesia

iceland

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

volcanoes that woke up in 2022, scientist's warning of fallout from erupting volcanoes that woke up in 2022, volcano eruption incinerate vegetation and woods