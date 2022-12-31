International
Events That Shaped Year 2022
From geopolitical milestones to viral trends – here is everything we followed, analyzed, and discussed in the year 2022 as the world braces for whatever 2023 has up its sleeve.
Scientist Warns of Fallout From Erupting Volcanoes That Woke Up in 2022
Scientist Warns of Fallout From Erupting Volcanoes That Woke Up in 2022
The outgoing year has seen the reawakening of several massive volcanoes, with one of them - Fagradalsfjall off the coast of Iceland – being dormant since the 13th century
"Most of the volcanic eruptions we see are from chambers of molten rock that are perhaps five to seven kilometers (three miles to four miles) down," Clive Oppenheimer, professor of volcanology at Cambridge University, said.According to the professor, "the amount of water that was injected was very significant.""On the fallout, Oppenheimer said that the eruptions, in particular […] incinerate vegetation and wooden structures in their paths, and that involves a lot of evacuations."In 2022, an array of dormant volcanoes woke up across the world after sleeping for hundreds of years, among them Mount Edgecumbe near Alaska and Fagradalsfjall off the coast of Iceland.
Scientist Warns of Fallout From Erupting Volcanoes That Woke Up in 2022

A photo taken on August 7, 2022 shows lava spewing out at the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022
A photo taken on August 7, 2022 shows lava spewing out at the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JEREMIE RICHARD
Oleg Burunov
