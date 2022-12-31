https://sputniknews.com/20221231/scholars-supply-and-demand-fluctuations-to-have-more-effect-on-global-oil-markets-than-price-cap-1105948271.html

Scholars: Supply and Demand Fluctuations to Have More Effect on Global Oil Markets Than Price Cap

The Western price cap on Russian oil will not be significant for global oil markets.

The countries that have imposed the cap restrict maritime shipping of Russian crude oil to third countries, leveraging their influence in maritime transport to reduce the amount that Russia can charge countries that still rely on its energy exports. Russian oil purchased above the price ceiling cannot be shipped or insured by EU and G7 operators, while transactions involving such oil also cannot be financed. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 27 signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. This development came as no surprise since Moscow had made it clear from the very beginning that it wouldn't comply with the price cap. As Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had said previously, the country would look for new markets and logistics even at higher costs. He suggested that if buyers face penalties for purchasing oil above the cap, it is possible that they could get it at a discount, i.e. below the world price, and thus still profit by selling refined products at market prices. At the same time, while Russia could potentially benefit from its recent decision, it could also face negative consequences. Meanwhile, Jacques Sapir, professor and director of studies at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, expressed his doubt that the caps will limit Russia's export earnings as the Russian government announced plans to cut oil production by up to 7%. The real question, according to the expert, is whether prices in other markets, such as India and China, would be enough to offset the drop in production. GLOBAL MARKETS Yet another important matter is how the price cap and Putin's decision will affect the global energy markets in general. Hartley pointed to differences between oil refining facilities all over the globe that are tuned to refine different grades of oil, suggesting a possible reshuffling of buyers and sellers that could lead to a short-term mismatch between refineries and the oil they receive. Ehud Ronn, professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, thinks that the effect of Moscow's decision on oil prices will be minimal. While there was a $1.60, or 1.9%, increase on December 27, the exact reason for it was unclear and the overall impact was minimal, he argued. Moreover, as a rule, the oil market is subject to two types of crises related to supply and demand, Ronn said, adding that this year both were in play. Sapir, for his part, warned that if countries deemed hostile by Russia suffer a major recession next year, this could create a drop in prices that will be addressed by Russia's partners, including Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries, by cutting production in order to balance the supply/demand ratio. He suggested that oil-producing countries have amassed enough money in 2022 to be able to weather major cuts if necessary. Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, and was joined by the G7 nations and Australia. The EU sanctions provide for a price ceiling on Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.

