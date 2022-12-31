International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-russia-wont-give-up-under-pressure-must-fight-1105958925.html
Putin: Russia Won't Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight
Putin: Russia Won't Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight
Russia does not yield to foreign pressure and will fight for its interests as long as it takes, President Vladimir Putin said
2022-12-31T16:04+0000
2022-12-31T16:04+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099706692_0:104:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_254cfad4cb26ef14db2806f87e14e5d5.jpg
During his meeting with soldiers, Putin also noted that there is still much space for improvement, including development and production of loitering ammunition, precision weapons and means of communication. Additionally, the president stated that armed combat was inevitable under present circumstances, however, the active support of the people was essential and Russia could not live without it. Putin also urged soldiers to take care of themselves, if possible. Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Lugansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099706692_271:0:3000:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5735cb0eddd6e6a97ad43447fe6be043.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president putin, president vladimir putin, russia won't give up to western sanctions
russian president putin, president vladimir putin, russia won't give up to western sanctions

Putin: Russia Won't Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight

16:04 GMT 31.12.2022
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankBMP-2
BMP-2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not yield to foreign pressure and will fight for its interests as long as it takes, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Russia was simply put before this line. Either give it all up or fight. But as long as we have people like you and the guys who are next to you, of course, we can give up nothing. [We] must only fight. Only [go] forward. Carefully. Calmly," he said speaking with soldiers of the southern military district.

During his meeting with soldiers, Putin also noted that there is still much space for improvement, including development and production of loitering ammunition, precision weapons and means of communication.
Additionally, the president stated that armed combat was inevitable under present circumstances, however, the active support of the people was essential and Russia could not live without it. Putin also urged soldiers to take care of themselves, if possible.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin delivers speech on Crimea reunification
Vladimir Putin delivers speech on Crimea reunification - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
Vladimir Putin delivers speech on Crimea reunification
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Lugansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала