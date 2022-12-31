https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-russia-wont-give-up-under-pressure-must-fight-1105958925.html

Putin: Russia Won't Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight

Russia does not yield to foreign pressure and will fight for its interests as long as it takes, President Vladimir Putin said

During his meeting with soldiers, Putin also noted that there is still much space for improvement, including development and production of loitering ammunition, precision weapons and means of communication. Additionally, the president stated that armed combat was inevitable under present circumstances, however, the active support of the people was essential and Russia could not live without it. Putin also urged soldiers to take care of themselves, if possible. Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Lugansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.

