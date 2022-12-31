https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-awards-commander-of-russian-forces-in-ukraine-with-high-military-award-1105958098.html

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday presented a state award to Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

2022-12-31T14:57+0000

2022-12-31T14:57+0000

2022-12-31T14:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

sergei surovikin

award

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105957949_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6041211c10f487585cf83324cafbcfa6.jpg

Surovikin was awarded the Order of St. George, third class, for his courage, bravery and dedication. Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the Russian Airborne Troops, also received a high military award from the Russian President. On October 8, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Surovikin as the commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces in the zone of a special military operation. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin awards surovikin, general surovikin, putin awards general responsible for military operation in ukraine