International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-awards-commander-of-russian-forces-in-ukraine-with-high-military-award-1105958098.html
Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award
Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday presented a state award to Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
2022-12-31T14:57+0000
2022-12-31T14:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
sergei surovikin
award
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105957949_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6041211c10f487585cf83324cafbcfa6.jpg
Surovikin was awarded the Order of St. George, third class, for his courage, bravery and dedication. Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the Russian Airborne Troops, also received a high military award from the Russian President. On October 8, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Surovikin as the commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces in the zone of a special military operation. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105957949_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fba225770db9990d87130e09247d1fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin awards surovikin, general surovikin, putin awards general responsible for military operation in ukraine
putin awards surovikin, general surovikin, putin awards general responsible for military operation in ukraine

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

14:57 GMT 31.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin presented a state award to Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. December 31, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a state award to Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. December 31, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday presented a state award to Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Surovikin was awarded the Order of St. George, third class, for his courage, bravery and dedication. Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the Russian Airborne Troops, also received a high military award from the Russian President.
On October 8, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Surovikin as the commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces in the zone of a special military operation.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала