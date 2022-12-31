https://sputniknews.com/20221231/north-korean-drones-fail-to-obtain-meaningful-information---south-korean-military-1105960621.html

North Korean Drones Fail to Obtain Meaningful Information - South Korean Military

On Monday, a group of drones believed to be North Korean crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff. The ministry also denied that a North Korean drone could have filmed the vicinity of the South Korean presidential administration. Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars. The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of the country's airspace by North Korean drones a provocation and pledged to respond.

