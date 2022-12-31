International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/north-korean-drones-fail-to-obtain-meaningful-information---south-korean-military-1105960621.html
North Korean Drones Fail to Obtain Meaningful Information - South Korean Military
North Korean Drones Fail to Obtain Meaningful Information - South Korean Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that the North Korean drones that infiltrated South Korean territory could not have... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-31T19:57+0000
2022-12-31T19:52+0000
world
north korea
south korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
drones
information
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082387924_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ffafb36210c6702ca53561d94b89053.jpg
On Monday, a group of drones believed to be North Korean crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff. The ministry also denied that a North Korean drone could have filmed the vicinity of the South Korean presidential administration. Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars. The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of the country's airspace by North Korean drones a provocation and pledged to respond.
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/us-aware-of-north-korean-drone-incursion-into-south-korea-says-us-security-spokesman-1105805260.html
south korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082387924_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c300bdf08374f44c61c9c2653cead9ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, south korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), drones, information
north korea, south korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), drones, information

North Korean Drones Fail to Obtain Meaningful Information - South Korean Military

19:57 GMT 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent ThianNorth Korean flag flutters behind razor wire on top of a wall at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 13, 2017.
North Korean flag flutters behind razor wire on top of a wall at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent Thian
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that the North Korean drones that infiltrated South Korean territory could not have obtained any meaningful information.
On Monday, a group of drones believed to be North Korean crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.
"Given North Korea's current level of technology, we believe it would have been impossible to obtain meaningful information that day [December 26] with their flight path," the defense ministry said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.
The ministry also denied that a North Korean drone could have filmed the vicinity of the South Korean presidential administration.
Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un takes part in launch of heavy intercontinental ballistic missile test. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
US Aware of North Korean Drone Incursion Into South Korea, Says US Security Spokesman
26 December, 23:31 GMT
The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of the country's airspace by North Korean drones a provocation and pledged to respond.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала