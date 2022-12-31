https://sputniknews.com/20221231/moscow-expects-unfriendly-states-companies-to-sell-stakes-in-russian-assets-at-half-price-1105942926.html

Moscow Expects Unfriendly States' Companies to Sell Stakes in Russian Assets at Half-Price

Moscow Expects Unfriendly States' Companies to Sell Stakes in Russian Assets at Half-Price

Russia's Finance Ministry on Friday published a list of conditions for the withdrawal of companies from unfriendly countries from Russia, obliging them to sell their stock at a discount of 50% of their market value.

2022-12-31T06:35+0000

2022-12-31T06:35+0000

2022-12-31T06:35+0000

russia

foreign companies

moscow

shareholders

central bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a6bc6e18551840d3019b2f78e48eaf4.jpg

The ministry's commission for monitoring foreign investment in Russia has defined the conditions, compliance with which will generally be taken into account when granting permission to companies from unfriendly countries to withdraw from Russian assets. In addition, the amount of profit to be paid should not exceed 50% of the net profit for the previous year. The positions of federal executive authorities and the Central Bank concerning the significance of the organization's activities and their impact on the technological and production sovereignty of Russia, its social and economic development, will also be taken into consideration. Federal executive authorities should also establish "quarterly key performance indicators for organizations" and there should be "a possibility of quarterly payment of dividends if the organization fulfills the established key performance indicators." Russian President Vladimir Putin previously imposed an overall ban restricting ability of investors from unfriendly countries to exit from Russian investments in certain industries without specific presidential permission.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, moscow, foreign companies, shareholders, central bank, russian economy, russian assets, investments in russian economy