Russian Armed Forces' Victory Inevitable, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 49 Times in a Day, Local Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 49 Times in a Day, Local Authorities Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection amid increased attacks on Donbass from Ukrainian forces.
A fragment of a shell lies on the ground in Donetsk after a recent shelling from Ukrainian troops

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 49 Times in a Day, Local Authorities Say

08:21 GMT 31.12.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection amid increased attacks on Donbass from Ukrainian forces.
Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been carrying out precision strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day - and according to Ukrainian authorities about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been damaged.
09:07 GMT 31.12.2022
Russian Armed Forces' Victory Inevitable, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says
Ukrainian Armed Forces Carry Out 49 Attacks on Donetsk People's Republic in 24 Hours, Local Authorities Say
