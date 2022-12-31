LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 49 Times in a Day, Local Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 49 Times in a Day, Local Authorities Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection amid increased attacks on Donbass from Ukrainian forces.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection amid increased attacks on Donbass from Ukrainian forces.
Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been carrying out precision strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day - and according to Ukrainian authorities about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been damaged.