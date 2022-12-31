https://sputniknews.com/20221231/how-the-populations-of-former-ussr-countries-have-changed-1105946470.html

How the Populations of Former USSR Countries Have Changed

How the Populations of Former USSR Countries Have Changed

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), a country that marked the history of the 20th century, was formed on December 30, 1922.

100th anniversary of ussr’s foundation

69 years later, the union was divided into 15 separate countries. Since 1991, many republics experienced a major demographic crisis. In the three Baltic countries alone, the total population decreased by 30%.With this infographic, Sputnik shows you how their population has changed over time.

