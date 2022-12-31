https://sputniknews.com/20221231/how-the-populations-of-former-ussr-countries-have-changed-1105946470.html
How the Populations of Former USSR Countries Have Changed
How the Populations of Former USSR Countries Have Changed
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), a country that marked the history of the 20th century, was formed on December 30, 1922. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
69 years later, the union was divided into 15 separate countries. Since 1991, many republics experienced a major demographic crisis. In the three Baltic countries alone, the total population decreased by 30%.With this infographic, Sputnik shows you how their population has changed over time.
How the Populations of Former USSR Countries Have Changed
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), a country that marked the history of the 20th century, was formed on December 30, 1922.
69 years later, the union was divided into 15 separate countries.
Since 1991, many republics experienced a major demographic crisis. In the three Baltic countries alone, the total population decreased by 30%.
With this infographic, Sputnik shows you how their population has changed over time.