Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage
Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage
Skulls were sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan, notorious for its levels of violence. Authorities have confiscated the hideous parcel for further investigation.
Four human skulls have been found in a package at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in Mexico. The gruesome content was discovered through a regular X-ray inspection. The destination of the package was Manning, South Carolina.The transfer of human remains requires a special warrant from health authorities which was not obtained, reports have indicated.Apart from human skulls, some of the airport's previous strange discoveries include dead bodies, samurai swords, venomous snakes and even boomerangs. There is an extra fee for transporting a corpse via airplane - so it's not unheard of to pass a body off as a "sleeping" passenger in a wheelchair.Mexico has long suffered from gang warfare, with authorities often discovering sights of executions carried out by criminals. In 2018, a mass grave containing the remains of at least 166 people was discovered in southeastern Mexico.
Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage

13:05 GMT 31.12.2022
Skull on grayscale
Skull on grayscale - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / ahmed adly / Skull on grayscale
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The skulls were sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan, notorious for its levels of violence. Authorities have confiscated the gruesome parcel for further investigation but didn't share any information on the identity of the sender.
Four human skulls have been found in a package at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in Mexico. The gruesome content was discovered through a regular X-ray inspection. The destination of the package was Manning, South Carolina.
The transfer of human remains requires a special warrant from health authorities which was not obtained, reports have indicated.
Skulls in Airport
Skulls in Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
Skulls in Airport
Apart from human skulls, some of the airport's previous strange discoveries include dead bodies, samurai swords, venomous snakes and even boomerangs. There is an extra fee for transporting a corpse via airplane - so it's not unheard of to pass a body off as a "sleeping" passenger in a wheelchair.
Mexico has long suffered from gang warfare, with authorities often discovering sights of executions carried out by criminals. In 2018, a mass grave containing the remains of at least 166 people was discovered in southeastern Mexico.
