https://sputniknews.com/20221231/heading-to-the-us-four-human-skulls-discovered-in-mexico-airport-luggage-1105953772.html
Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage
Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage
Skulls were sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan, notorious for its levels of violence. Authorities have confiscated the hideous parcel for further investigation.
2022-12-31T13:05+0000
2022-12-31T13:05+0000
2022-12-31T13:05+0000
viral
airport
mexico
skull
corpse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118961_0:43:1281:763_1920x0_80_0_0_7b7e24bb02a62dfbded3cea78a702232.jpg
Four human skulls have been found in a package at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in Mexico. The gruesome content was discovered through a regular X-ray inspection. The destination of the package was Manning, South Carolina.The transfer of human remains requires a special warrant from health authorities which was not obtained, reports have indicated.Apart from human skulls, some of the airport's previous strange discoveries include dead bodies, samurai swords, venomous snakes and even boomerangs. There is an extra fee for transporting a corpse via airplane - so it's not unheard of to pass a body off as a "sleeping" passenger in a wheelchair.Mexico has long suffered from gang warfare, with authorities often discovering sights of executions carried out by criminals. In 2018, a mass grave containing the remains of at least 166 people was discovered in southeastern Mexico.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118961_20:0:1157:853_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b0ba949c446f46d247154dac248722.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mexico, skulls, gang warfare, corpse, airport
mexico, skulls, gang warfare, corpse, airport
Heading to the US: Four Human Skulls Discovered in Mexico Airport Luggage
The skulls were sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan, notorious for its levels of violence. Authorities have confiscated the gruesome parcel for further investigation but didn't share any information on the identity of the sender.
Four human skulls have been found in a package at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in Mexico. The gruesome content was discovered through a regular X-ray inspection. The destination of the package was Manning, South Carolina.
The transfer of human remains requires a special warrant from health authorities which was not obtained, reports have indicated.
Apart from human skulls, some of the airport's previous strange discoveries include dead bodies, samurai swords, venomous snakes and even boomerangs. There is an extra fee for transporting a corpse via airplane - so it's not unheard of to pass a body off as a "sleeping" passenger in a wheelchair.
Mexico has long suffered from gang warfare, with authorities often discovering sights of executions carried out by criminals. In 2018, a mass grave containing the remains of at least 166 people was discovered in southeastern Mexico.