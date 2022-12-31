International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/egypt-lifts-import-conditions-increases-private-sector-role-to-get-imfs-3-bln-support-media-1105923933.html
Egypt Lifts Import Conditions, Increases Private Sector Role to Get IMF's $3 Bln Support– Media
Egypt Lifts Import Conditions, Increases Private Sector Role to Get IMF's $3 Bln Support– Media
Egypt approved several changes to its economic policy in order to meet the requirements attached to the International Monetary Fund's $3 billion financial support package, media report.
2022-12-31T06:43+0000
2022-12-31T06:43+0000
africa
north africa
egypt
economy
import
imf
finance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105925168_0:450:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db76d1d8b819b6e6aafe6cd27cdbb507.jpg
Egypt approved several changes to its economic policy in order to meet the requirements attached to the IMF's $3 billion financial support package, media report. The central bank declared that it dropped a condition necessitating that importers use letters of credit. The requirement, introduced in February to combat the outflow of capital, had led to an import backlog.According to the central bank, now that the decision is canceled, imports can be allowed based on just a set of submitted documents. Earlier this week, the North African country's officials declared that they were preparing measures to tackle the import backlog. Additionally, Egyptian President El-Sisi announced that in several days banks would provide help to secure the needed foreign currency.The government also approved a list of 62 yet-unspecified economic activities to be passed to the private sector by the state. In May, Egyptian officials outlined future privatisation steps, listing a number of state assets that were planned to be offered to private investors. The sectors mentioned included data centers and electric vehicles, as well as oil and gas networks.In 2022, Egypt has been facing a foreign currency shortage as well as fastest inflation growth in almost five years, fueled by national currency devaluation. Since March, the illegal currency market activised after the Egyptian pound dropped in value of against the US dollar by around 60%. On the black market, the exchange rate is roughly 1.5 times higher than the official one.
africa
north africa
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105925168_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a045ff7bc2db34168a37cc9fb5d3cebc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt finance, egypt pound, egypt import, egypt central bank, egypt imf
egypt finance, egypt pound, egypt import, egypt central bank, egypt imf

Egypt Lifts Import Conditions, Increases Private Sector Role to Get IMF's $3 Bln Support– Media

06:43 GMT 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Amr NabilVehicles pass in front of the Central Bank of Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2022
Vehicles pass in front of the Central Bank of Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
Egypt secured the 46-month financial support from the International Monetary Fund earlier in December. Lifting import curbs was among the key requirements for receiving the aid provided by the IMF.
Egypt approved several changes to its economic policy in order to meet the requirements attached to the IMF's $3 billion financial support package, media report.
The central bank declared that it dropped a condition necessitating that importers use letters of credit. The requirement, introduced in February to combat the outflow of capital, had led to an import backlog.
According to the central bank, now that the decision is canceled, imports can be allowed based on just a set of submitted documents.
Earlier this week, the North African country's officials declared that they were preparing measures to tackle the import backlog. Additionally, Egyptian President El-Sisi announced that in several days banks would provide help to secure the needed foreign currency.
The government also approved a list of 62 yet-unspecified economic activities to be passed to the private sector by the state. In May, Egyptian officials outlined future privatisation steps, listing a number of state assets that were planned to be offered to private investors. The sectors mentioned included data centers and electric vehicles, as well as oil and gas networks.
In 2022, Egypt has been facing a foreign currency shortage as well as fastest inflation growth in almost five years, fueled by national currency devaluation. Since March, the illegal currency market activised after the Egyptian pound dropped in value of against the US dollar by around 60%. On the black market, the exchange rate is roughly 1.5 times higher than the official one.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала