China's Xi Ready to Maintain Close Cooperation With Putin in 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a New Year telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed the willingness to maintain close contacts with him in the new year

The Chinese president also said that the relations between Moscow and Beijing may "find new opportunities for growth" in 2023. On Friday, Putin congratulated Xi on New Year and expressed confidence that cooperation between countries will reach new heights. The Russian leader also underlined that, in the outgoing year, relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China continued to strengthen and demonstrated high dynamic and resilience to external challenges.

