Bolivian Coup Leader Arrested, Israeli Knesset Sworn In, Pelé Passes Away

Bolivian Coup Leader Arrested, Israeli Knesset Sworn In, Pelé Passes Away

The Washington Post offers its annual in-out list, and the DOJ goes after pharmaceutical giants over opioid prescriptions.

Bolivian Coup Leader Arrested, Israeli Knesset Sworn In, Pelé Passes The Washington Post offers its annual in-out list, and the DOJ goes after pharmaceutical giants over opioid prescriptions.

Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest meeting the Russian and Chinese leaders and the growing bonds between their respective countries, Washington’s aggressive policy in the Asia-Pacific, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile shot down by Belarus, and ongoing tension between Serbia and Kosovo.Author and Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the right-wing shift in Israeli governments, including the appointment of convicted anti-Arab terrorists to ministerial posts. He also breaks down warmongering against Iran by Israeli generals, whether Washington is able to pressure Tel Aviv at this point, the response of Arab media to the new government, and where resistance to this government could come from moving forward.Independent journalist Brianna Griffith discusses the George Santos saga amid revelations that local Long Island media raised questions about his past long before election day, Representative Kevin McCarthy’s shaky bid for House speaker, the state of voting rights in contested states, the ongoing situation with homelessness nationwide, and alcohol and drug abuse in the United States.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik discusses the end of the term of “interim president” of Venezuela Juan Guaidó, the arrest of 2019 Bolivian coup leader Luis Fernando Camacho, and the situation in Brazil as they anticipate the ascension of Lula as president and mourn the loss of soccer star Pelé. He also offers forecasts into the politics of Latin America into the new year.The Misfits also discuss this year’s final News of the Weird, including a hairy situation after a tongue removal procedure, an Australian man that deletes your internet history after you die, and aroused antics in the attic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

