Wounded Knee Massacre Highlights American Racism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss the anniversary of the Wounded Knee massacre of indigenous people by the US military, the context of the massacre in the era of American expansion and theft of indigenous lands, how the Wounded Knee massacre reflects the racism inherent in the American project and in its imperialist ambitions, and how the legacy of Wounded Knee lives on in the resistance of indigenous people against continued repression.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tings Chak, researcher and coordinator of the Art Department of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, and a founding member of Dongsheng News to discuss the reality of COVID in China as the western corporate media portrays the situation as one of rampant spread, how China’s transition from the zero COVID strategy to a more dynamic strategy has looked like, why the media narrative has shifted from calling China’s COVID strategy “authoritarian” and “draconian” to a denouncement of the dynamic strategy as irresponsible, and how China’s response to COVID both domestically and abroad demonstrates principles of multilateralism and multipolarity while the US continues to prioritize profit over health.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu’s swearing in as Prime Minister of Israel for the sixth time and the grave danger that his right-wing coalition threatens to put Palestinians under, the homophobic policies that this coalition is promising to implement in Israel that would strip away the veneer of LGBTQ tolerance that is often used to defend Zionism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the legacy of Langston Hughes and how Black Americans relate to war and fascism, why the struggle for liberation must have an internationalist scope and a solid understanding of history, and why it’s important to engage with poor and working people in the streets and not just online.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

