https://sputniknews.com/20221230/suspect-arrested-in-pennsylvania-in-connection-with-murders-of-4-idaho-students---reports-1105931914.html
A 25-year-old male has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students last month, a local NBC affiliate reported on Friday.
Police apprehended the suspect near the Pocono Mountains and brought him before a Monroe County judge on Friday morning, the report said, citing law enforcement sources. On November 13, four college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho. The investigation, which until now has not seen a major breakthrough, has garnered national attention. The suspect is a college student, but does not attend the University of Idaho, according to US media reports. Local law enforcement officials are expected to hold a press conference on the matter later on Friday.
16:33 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 16:34 GMT 30.12.2022)
