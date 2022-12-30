International
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Virtual Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/sex--heavy-drinking-uk-mps-accused-of-misbehavior-vulnerable-to-blackmail-on-jaunts-abroad-1105907659.html
'Sex & Heavy Drinking': UK MPs Accused of Misbehavior 'Vulnerable to Blackmail' on Jaunts Abroad
'Sex & Heavy Drinking': UK MPs Accused of Misbehavior 'Vulnerable to Blackmail' on Jaunts Abroad
UK MPs have been accused of misbehavior such as sex and heavy drinking during foreign trips.
2022-12-30T08:13+0000
2022-12-30T08:13+0000
world
uk
mps
sex workers
house of commons select committee
brothel
prostitutes
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105906722_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba508b44f2f78506a32dc506c5938ef.jpg
British lawmakers setting off on foreign visits often engage in “sex and heavy drinking,” and have, on occasion, been met by prostitutes at the hotels, UK media reported.The purported misbehavior by all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) that travel abroad while campaigning on various issues is leaving them vulnerable to blackmail because of their behavior abroad, senior government figures are cited as warning. Incriminating evidence of their raucous behavior could subsequently be used against them, it was added.Weighing in on the reports, a 10 Downing Street spokesperson underscored that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, "believes the regulation of APPGs is a matter for the House[s of Parliament] and the standards committee is conducting an ongoing inquiry into APPGs. The process around them is a matter for the House rather than government.”The fact is that APPGs are unofficial cross-party bodies of MPs and peers, and unlike House of Commons select committees, they are not subject to the same stringent rules. Of the over 700 APPGs, more than 130 are believed to frequently set out on all-expenses-paid group trips abroad.During one such venture outside their country, MPs reportedly discovered prostitutes ready-and-waiting in their hotel rooms. On another jaunt to a UK ally country, one of the lawmakers purportedly recurrently propositioned young female interns involved in arranging the trip.Earlier in the month, reports surfaced of numerous misconduct allegations targeting MPs involved in APPG trips to foreign countries.An ex-Tory MP was described as seeking directions to the closest brothel when visiting a southeast Asian country, while another former minister reportedly lingered behind after official trips to follow up on his “interest in women”. MPs were said to have gone to parties where young men and women were “supplied” for sex, according to accounts by unnamed officials from British overseas territories.While MPs have dismissed the allegations and insisted their trips are all part of their backbencher efforts, the Commons standards committee has urged tighter regulation of APPGs and "transparency on funding."It also argued the overall number of APPGs should be slashed as the range of groups “makes improper access and influence more likely”.Nevertheless, amid the circulating reports, thhe House of Commons standards committee earlier this year was cited as warning that the APPGs could “represent the next great parliamentary scandal”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/dossier-of-shame-noisy-sex-in-commons--dck-pics-sent-to-female-mps-trigger-calls-for-reform-1095181694.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-parliament-closes-loophole-that-allowed-sex-pest-mp-to-keep-his-seat-1090035579.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105906722_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5e292d9df521af941589e8f7781106.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk mps accused of misbehavior, sex and heavy drinking during foreign trips, on parliamentary time, backbench cross-party groups, funded by overseas governments or private companies,
uk mps accused of misbehavior, sex and heavy drinking during foreign trips, on parliamentary time, backbench cross-party groups, funded by overseas governments or private companies,

'Sex & Heavy Drinking': UK MPs Accused of Misbehavior 'Vulnerable to Blackmail' on Jaunts Abroad

08:13 GMT 30.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ROMEO GACADThis picture taken on October 11, 2018 shows a woman (L) talking to a foreigner outside a bar in Nana district, Bangkok's famed red light strip of bars and clubs.
This picture taken on October 11, 2018 shows a woman (L) talking to a foreigner outside a bar in Nana district, Bangkok's famed red light strip of bars and clubs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ROMEO GACAD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Backbench cross-party groups of British MPs and peers were previously accused of using parliamentary trips abroad, funded by overseas governments or private companies, to engage in raucous behavior and excessive drinking.
British lawmakers setting off on foreign visits often engage in “sex and heavy drinking,” and have, on occasion, been met by prostitutes at the hotels, UK media reported.
The purported misbehavior by all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) that travel abroad while campaigning on various issues is leaving them vulnerable to blackmail because of their behavior abroad, senior government figures are cited as warning. Incriminating evidence of their raucous behavior could subsequently be used against them, it was added.
Weighing in on the reports, a 10 Downing Street spokesperson underscored that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, "believes the regulation of APPGs is a matter for the House[s of Parliament] and the standards committee is conducting an ongoing inquiry into APPGs. The process around them is a matter for the House rather than government.”
The fact is that APPGs are unofficial cross-party bodies of MPs and peers, and unlike House of Commons select committees, they are not subject to the same stringent rules. Of the over 700 APPGs, more than 130 are believed to frequently set out on all-expenses-paid group trips abroad.
© AFP 2022 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARDPeople walk along a street of the red light district in Amsterdam on July 1, 2020.
People walk along a street of the red light district in Amsterdam on July 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
People walk along a street of the red light district in Amsterdam on July 1, 2020.
© AFP 2022 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
During one such venture outside their country, MPs reportedly discovered prostitutes ready-and-waiting in their hotel rooms. On another jaunt to a UK ally country, one of the lawmakers purportedly recurrently propositioned young female interns involved in arranging the trip.
“The bad behaviour is quite astonishing. If a hostile state is lucky they may get photos and they will make sure they know exactly what has happened. And then they might get something from that,” a senior government source was cited as saying.
Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
'Dossier of Shame': 'Noisy Sex' in Commons & 'D*ck Pics Sent to Female MPs' Trigger Calls For Reform
1 May, 12:12 GMT
Earlier in the month, reports surfaced of numerous misconduct allegations targeting MPs involved in APPG trips to foreign countries.
An ex-Tory MP was described as seeking directions to the closest brothel when visiting a southeast Asian country, while another former minister reportedly lingered behind after official trips to follow up on his “interest in women”. MPs were said to have gone to parties where young men and women were “supplied” for sex, according to accounts by unnamed officials from British overseas territories.
While MPs have dismissed the allegations and insisted their trips are all part of their backbencher efforts, the Commons standards committee has urged tighter regulation of APPGs and "transparency on funding."
It also argued the overall number of APPGs should be slashed as the range of groups “makes improper access and influence more likely”.
Nevertheless, amid the circulating reports, thhe House of Commons standards committee earlier this year was cited as warning that the APPGs could “represent the next great parliamentary scandal”.
Weekly cabinet meeting, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
UK Parliament Closes Loophole That Allowed Sex-Pest MP to Keep His Seat
19 October 2021, 14:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала