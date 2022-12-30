https://sputniknews.com/20221230/sex--heavy-drinking-uk-mps-accused-of-misbehavior-vulnerable-to-blackmail-on-jaunts-abroad-1105907659.html

'Sex & Heavy Drinking': UK MPs Accused of Misbehavior 'Vulnerable to Blackmail' on Jaunts Abroad

British lawmakers setting off on foreign visits often engage in “sex and heavy drinking,” and have, on occasion, been met by prostitutes at the hotels, UK media reported.The purported misbehavior by all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) that travel abroad while campaigning on various issues is leaving them vulnerable to blackmail because of their behavior abroad, senior government figures are cited as warning. Incriminating evidence of their raucous behavior could subsequently be used against them, it was added.Weighing in on the reports, a 10 Downing Street spokesperson underscored that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, "believes the regulation of APPGs is a matter for the House[s of Parliament] and the standards committee is conducting an ongoing inquiry into APPGs. The process around them is a matter for the House rather than government.”The fact is that APPGs are unofficial cross-party bodies of MPs and peers, and unlike House of Commons select committees, they are not subject to the same stringent rules. Of the over 700 APPGs, more than 130 are believed to frequently set out on all-expenses-paid group trips abroad.During one such venture outside their country, MPs reportedly discovered prostitutes ready-and-waiting in their hotel rooms. On another jaunt to a UK ally country, one of the lawmakers purportedly recurrently propositioned young female interns involved in arranging the trip.Earlier in the month, reports surfaced of numerous misconduct allegations targeting MPs involved in APPG trips to foreign countries.An ex-Tory MP was described as seeking directions to the closest brothel when visiting a southeast Asian country, while another former minister reportedly lingered behind after official trips to follow up on his “interest in women”. MPs were said to have gone to parties where young men and women were “supplied” for sex, according to accounts by unnamed officials from British overseas territories.While MPs have dismissed the allegations and insisted their trips are all part of their backbencher efforts, the Commons standards committee has urged tighter regulation of APPGs and "transparency on funding."It also argued the overall number of APPGs should be slashed as the range of groups “makes improper access and influence more likely”.Nevertheless, amid the circulating reports, thhe House of Commons standards committee earlier this year was cited as warning that the APPGs could “represent the next great parliamentary scandal”.

