Serbia and Kosovo Chill, Marijuana Business Struggles, Biden Rebounds

Serbia and Kosovo Chill, Marijuana Business Struggles, Biden Rebounds

30.12.2022

Serbia and Kosovo Chill, Marijuana Business Struggles, Biden Rebounds The US transportation secretary should have known flight chaos was coming, and junk science shapes our perceptions of crime and history.

Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Serbia and Kosovo backing away from conflict, the West’s new travel policies for China amid a spike in COVID cases, unequal migration policies across Europe, the consequences of fossil fuel taxation on working class, economic performance in the United Kingdom, and the weakness of the powersharing agreement in Northern Ireland.Attorney and advisor to Students for Sensible Drug Policy Mike Liszewski discusses the monopolization of the marijuana industry, the current status of rescheduling marijuana on the Controlled Substances Act, and the likelihood of meaningful marijuana legislation in the new Congress.Professor of Law and Public Policy Robert Hockett discusses Republican Representative-elect George Santos’ ascension to Congress, US President Joe Biden’s challenges as he plans to run for re-election, who’s in first in the Republican presidential primary, the importance of understanding infrastructure as a social need, Pete Buttigieg’s failures to to provide leadership as transportation secretary amid railway and airline crises, whether Tesla stock crashing is a product of Elon Musk’s public antics, and a brutal year for cryptocurrency,Mohawk activist, educator, and producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast John Kane discusses New York Governor Kathy Hochul freezing the assets of the Seneca Nation until they handed over funds to the state, controversy surrounding the construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium, and the historic relationship between New York State and native nations.The Misfits also discuss the anniversary of the massacre at Wounded Knee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

