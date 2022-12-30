International
Russia
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company
Russia's biggest carrier Aeroflot announced on Friday that it has bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014.
"Aeroflot has bought and received ownership rights to 10 long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014," the statement said. Aeroflot stated that it will continue to work on further implementation of aircraft buyback transactions in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft in its own operation and expand the possibility of their operation.
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company

18:22 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 18:23 GMT 30.12.2022)
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's biggest carrier Aeroflot announced on Friday that it has bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014, and will continue to work on further aircraft buyback deals.
"Aeroflot has bought and received ownership rights to 10 long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014," the statement said.
Aeroflot stated that it will continue to work on further implementation of aircraft buyback transactions in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft in its own operation and expand the possibility of their operation.
