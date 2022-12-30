https://sputniknews.com/20221230/russias-aeroflot-buys-ten-boeing-777-aircraft-from-irish-leasing-company--1105932997.html
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company
Russia's biggest carrier Aeroflot announced on Friday that it has bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014.
2022-12-30T18:22+0000
2022-12-30T18:22+0000
2022-12-30T18:23+0000
russia
boeing 777
ireland
aeroflot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/41/1053164175_0:303:3103:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7da6407528e89e8272112d8faa16e8c8.jpg
"Aeroflot has bought and received ownership rights to 10 long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014," the statement said. Aeroflot stated that it will continue to work on further implementation of aircraft buyback transactions in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft in its own operation and expand the possibility of their operation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/41/1053164175_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a42e3136f82891a00fec3ebedbe981ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
aeroflot buys boeing 777 planes from irish leasing company, how many boeing aircraft does aeroflot have?
aeroflot buys boeing 777 planes from irish leasing company, how many boeing aircraft does aeroflot have?
Russia's Aeroflot Buys Ten Boeing 777 Aircraft From Irish Leasing Company
18:22 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 18:23 GMT 30.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's biggest carrier Aeroflot announced on Friday that it has bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014, and will continue to work on further aircraft buyback deals.
"Aeroflot has bought and received ownership rights to 10 long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014," the statement said.
Aeroflot stated that it will continue to work on further implementation of aircraft buyback transactions in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft in its own operation and expand the possibility of their operation.