International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/over-3000-killed-civilians-found-in-mariupol-russian-investigative-committee-1105918223.html
Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee
Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee
Russia has found more than 3,000 killed civilians in Mariupol after taking control over the city.
2022-12-30T09:55+0000
2022-12-30T09:56+0000
russia
russia
russian investigative committee
mariupol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
"In April alone, the bodies of 51 civilians were found at the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian troops, and after the complete liberation and examination of the city, their number amounted to over 3,000," the committee said. The investigators added that the Ukrainian military "artificially created obstacles for evacuation [of citizens] from the city" after the Russian armed forces had organized humanitarian corridors. The Russian investigators proposed the creation of a special DNA database of those killed, citing difficulties in identifying the victims. In addition, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the commander of the operations of Ukraine's joint forces, and other military leaders accused of the war crimes in Mariupol. The case was initiated under the article on the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.
russia
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
killed civilians, ukrainian troops, russian investigative committee
killed civilians, ukrainian troops, russian investigative committee

Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee

09:55 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 30.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File)
A vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has found more than 3,000 killed civilians in Mariupol after taking control over the city, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
"In April alone, the bodies of 51 civilians were found at the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian troops, and after the complete liberation and examination of the city, their number amounted to over 3,000," the committee said.
The investigators added that the Ukrainian military "artificially created obstacles for evacuation [of citizens] from the city" after the Russian armed forces had organized humanitarian corridors.
"Unable to leave the city and moving in search of food, civilians became a living target for Ukrainian punishers who killed them with various types of weapons," the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
The Russian investigators proposed the creation of a special DNA database of those killed, citing difficulties in identifying the victims.
In addition, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the commander of the operations of Ukraine's joint forces, and other military leaders accused of the war crimes in Mariupol. The case was initiated under the article on the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала