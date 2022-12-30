https://sputniknews.com/20221230/north-korea-reportedly-launches-unidentified-projectile-toward-sea-of-japan-1105936902.html

North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

The launch comes days after five drones purported to be from North Korea violated South Korea's airspace and prompted Seoul to undertake precautionary military... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea has reportedly fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, authorities from South Korea and Japan confirmed early Saturday.Preliminary findings suggest that the projectile was a ballistic missile, however, it remains unconfirmed. The Japanese coast guard has indicated that the projectile is no longer airborne and has already fallen, but that a second test-firing could be possible.The Saturday launch came hours after South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle, of which is part of a larger effort to strengthen Seoul's space-based surveillance capabilities.Additionally, the South Korean military more recently indicated the latest slate of military drills it has conducted were in direct response to five drones that had violated Seoul's airspace, and were said to have belonged to North Korea. Reports noted four of the drones had flown near the Ganghwado Island while another traversed the airspace along Seoul's metropolitan area.North Korea last carried out a missile test on December 23, which turned out to be two short-range ballistic missiles. In November, one of North Korea's missile launches saw a long-range projectile fly so close to Japan that it triggered the island nation's emergency broadcast system.The Saturday launch adds to a long list of test flights carried out by Pyongyang, which recorded its highest tally than any previous year after logging in over 70 ballistic and cruise missiles in 2022.

