https://sputniknews.com/20221230/massive-attack-unleashed-on-ukrainian-territory-1105895889.html

Massive Attack Unleashed on Ukrainian Territory

Massive Attack Unleashed on Ukrainian Territory

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the latest Russian military... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-30T04:16+0000

2022-12-30T04:16+0000

2022-12-30T09:17+0000

fault lines

israel

benjamin netanyahu

vladimir putin

ukraine

joe biden

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105895743_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_337f76318e75ab4301716fb18f8b3116.png

Russian military unleashes massive attack across Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the latest Russian military attack on the Ukrainian regime forces' positions.

Mark Sleboda - Political and military analystDr. Karin Kneissl - Ex-Foreign Minister of Austria and political analystTed Harvey - Former Colorado state senatorMiko Peled - Human rights activistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss December 29 wide-scale attack on the Ukrainian regime forces' positions across the country.In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Dr. Karin Kneissl about the recent statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about prohibiting gas sales to countries imposing a price cap on Russian gas.In the last hour, the hosts were joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the prospects of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden running for the presidency in 2024.Later in the hour, Miko Peled spoke to the Fault Lines hosts about the new Israeli government and the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to the premiership after a short hiatus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

israel, benjamin netanyahu, vladimir putin, ukraine, joe biden, donald trump, аудио