Japan's Prominent Architect Arata Isozaki Dies Aged 91, Reports Say

Arata Isozaki, a Japanese architect who won the Pritzker Prize, often considered the Nobel Prize of architecture, has passed away at the age of 91

According to the Japanese news agency, Isozaki has died due to his advanced age. Isozaki was born in 1931 in Oita Prefecture. He graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1963 and founded his own company. During his career, he has designed the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the United States, the Tsukuba Center Building in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, the Oita Prefectural Library, and the Palau Sant Jordi sporting arena in Spain's Barcelona - the main venues of the 1992 Summer Olympics. Isozaki also participated in the competition for the reconstruction of the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia's St. Petersburg.

