https://sputniknews.com/20221230/indian-prime-minister-modis-mother-dies-at-age-of-99-1105907219.html

Indian Prime Minister Modi's Mother Dies at Age of 99

Indian Prime Minister Modi's Mother Dies at Age of 99

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother has died at the age of 99

2022-12-30T06:50+0000

2022-12-30T06:50+0000

2022-12-30T06:50+0000

world

india

narendra modi

mother

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105906534_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_ac00d68676ce68a8c605da3aef258276.jpg

"Heeraben Modi passed away on 12/30/2022 at 3:30 a.m [22:00 on Thursday GMT] during the treatment at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology," the institute’s statement said. Heeraben Modi celebrated her 99th birthday in June. In the middle of this week, she was hospitalized for examination, and her condition was reportedly stable. Following reports of her death, many politicians expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

narendra modi's mother, heeraben modi passed away