Blast at Restaurant in Turkey Kills Seven People, Reports Say

"The governor of Aydın Huseyin Aksoy said that 7 people died as a result of an explosion in a restaurant in the Nazilli district," media reported. The governor added that rescue teams arrived at the site.According to preliminary data, another 4 were wounded.A gas cylinder exploded in the restaurant during a tube change, according to reports. There were over 20 people in the restaurant at the time of blast. The area of the incident was cordoned off by police.
13:48 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 30.12.2022)
An explosion rocked a restaurant in the city of Aydın in Turkey, according to preliminary reports, killing 7 people, local media reports, citing local authorities.
"The governor of Aydın Huseyin Aksoy said that 7 people died as a result of an explosion in a restaurant in the Nazilli district," media reported. The governor added that rescue teams arrived at the site.
According to preliminary data, another 4 were wounded.
A gas cylinder exploded in the restaurant during a tube change, according to reports. There were over 20 people in the restaurant at the time of blast. The area of the incident was cordoned off by police.