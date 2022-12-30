Blast at Restaurant in Turkey Kills Seven People, Reports Say

International
"The governor of Aydın Huseyin Aksoy said that 7 people died as a result of an explosion in a restaurant in the Nazilli district," media reported. The governor added that rescue teams arrived at the site.According to preliminary data, another 4 were wounded.A gas cylinder exploded in the restaurant during a tube change, according to reports. There were over 20 people in the restaurant at the time of blast. The area of the incident was cordoned off by police.
13:48 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 30.12.2022)
An explosion rocked a restaurant in the city of Aydın in Turkey, according to preliminary reports, killing 7 people, local media reports, citing local authorities.
"The governor of Aydın Huseyin Aksoy said that 7 people died as a result of an explosion in a restaurant in the Nazilli district," media reported. The governor added that rescue teams arrived at the site.
According to preliminary data, another 4 were wounded.
A gas cylinder exploded in the restaurant during a tube change, according to reports. There were over 20 people in the restaurant at the time of blast. The area of the incident was cordoned off by police.
Заголовок открываемого материала