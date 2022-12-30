https://sputniknews.com/20221230/blast-in-restaurant-in-turkey-kills-seven-people-reports-say-1105927322.html

Blast at Restaurant in Turkey Kills Seven People, Reports Say

Blast at Restaurant in Turkey Kills Seven People, Reports Say

An explosion rocked a restaurant in the city of Aydın in Turkey, according to preliminary reports, killing 7 people, local media reports, citing local...

"The governor of Aydın Huseyin Aksoy said that 7 people died as a result of an explosion in a restaurant in the Nazilli district," media reported. The governor added that rescue teams arrived at the site.According to preliminary data, another 4 were wounded.A gas cylinder exploded in the restaurant during a tube change, according to reports. There were over 20 people in the restaurant at the time of blast. The area of the incident was cordoned off by police.

