https://sputniknews.com/20221229/viking-grave-pops-up-in-the-middle-of-norwegian-capital-during-construction-1105873869.html

Viking Grave Pops Up in the Middle of Norwegian Capital During Construction

Viking Grave Pops Up in the Middle of Norwegian Capital During Construction

The recent find is touted as Oslo's first artefact-rich one, as it contained instruments, jewelry and even the remains of a shield.

2022-12-29T10:56+0000

2022-12-29T10:56+0000

2022-12-29T10:56+0000

science & tech

news

vikings

norway

history

archeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/59/1078975998_0:334:3047:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_022e674ea54be956dfcdbed1f53ae94e.jpg

A medieval grave with a whole plethora of objects has been unearthed during the construction of a house in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Because of its contents, the discovery has been hailed as one of a kind by researchers.The grave was found on the bank of a river, which was made into a small pond in the early 20th century. During the Viking age, this location used to be a prominent hill, with a view over the valley. Today, it is a residential area in western Oslo.The grave was directly under a thin layer of topsoil and turf. An excavator was used to remove the top layer of dirt to reveal the soil beneath. The investigations were financed by the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage.In addition to cremated human remains, a whole load of other objects were unearthed, such as fragments of a soapstone vessel, a male brooch, a sickle, two knives and a harness. A shield boss - the metal center of a wooden shield - was also discovered. Since wood disintegrates over the course of centuries, this is often the only remaining part.Although objects linked to Viking graves have been found in Oslo before, the recent find is the first one that is so rich in artefacts.For now, the age of the grave has been ascertained according to the artefacts it contains. The brooch with spheres on it is a popular design from about AD850 and became common after the AD900, researchers told Norwegian media. The identity and social standing of the cremated human remain unknown.The term Viking Age usually refers to the Early Middle Age between AD800 and AD1050 and is named after the Viking voyages. The first known Viking raid was recorded against the monastery of Lindisfarne in northern England in AD793.The Viking Age in Scandinavia is associated with mastery of navigation, a spike in population, booming trade with Europe and beyond, the emergence of a nation state and the transition from the Norse religion to Christianity.Because of their prowess as seafarers and warriors, the Vikings left an enduring mark on Europe for centuries, founding settlements from the British Isles and France to Russia and even North America.

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/norwegian-couple-ploughs-up-viking-sword-in-potato-field-1100670902.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

norwegian history, viking age, viking grave, medieval artefacts, grade goods