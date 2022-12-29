https://sputniknews.com/20221229/videos-protests-break-out-in-bolivia-as-police-arrest-governor-camacho-over-role-in-2019-coup-1105869835.html

Videos: Protests Break Out in Bolivia as Police Arrest Governor Camacho Over Role in 2019 Coup

Videos: Protests Break Out in Bolivia as Police Arrest Governor Camacho Over Role in 2019 Coup

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz and a suspected participant in the 2019 coup against...

Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio said earlier in the day that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Camacho without specifying the reasons for the arrest and adding that additional information would be provided later. The office added that Camacho's arrest was not a "political persecution" as he was aware of the investigation, launched in 2020. Video of the arrest had also shown a handcuffed Camacho sitting on the side of the road.Not long after news broke of Camacho's arrest, widespread protests broke out across the nation, with a group of demonstrators going so far as storming the Viru Viru International Airport. Video footage of the protests showed Camacho backers violently clashing with police and military authorities. Demonstrations grew so intense that the airport imposed a temporary halt to operations.A Sputnik correspondent reported that employees of security zones, checking passengers before boarding, abandoned their workplaces as travelers attempted to figure out what to do with their flights.Elsewhere, protesters took to the streets as some set fire at the prosecutor's office in Santa Cruz.The Santa Cruz department has repeatedly staged protests against various government decisions. Some politicians also consider Camacho a key figure in the coup against Evo Morales in 2019. Camacho ran for president in 2020 but lost to the elected head of state, Luis Arce, receiving 14% of the votes.

