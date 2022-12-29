https://sputniknews.com/20221229/title-42-extended-power-station-attacks-israeli-government-formed-1105864523.html

Title 42 Extended, Power Station Attacks, Israeli Government Formed

Title 42 Extended, Power Station Attacks, Israeli Government Formed

The US Supreme Court prolongs pandemic-related restrictions on immigration, and Russia bans oil exports to countries enforcing a price cap. 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-29T04:52+0000

2022-12-29T04:52+0000

2022-12-29T08:53+0000

political misfits

the twitter files

covid-19

fbi

immigration

israel

tiktok

germany

climate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105864377_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d24a3c3c95e57c3b5ba53e477be211ca.png

Title 42 Extended, Power Station Attacks, Israeli Government Formed The US Supreme Court prolongs pandemic-related restrictions on immigration, and Russia bans oil exports to countries enforcing a price cap.

Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the pattern of electrical grid attacks in the US, the sentencing of the lead plotter in the planned kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the role of the FBI in the case, the construction of a billion-dollar football stadium in Buffalo while emergency response teams face austerity, and Christmas Twitter data breach.Immigration attorney Mark Shmueli discusses the extension of Title 42, how the Supreme Court justified the decision to do so, the Biden administration’s absolute lack of immigration planning, the likelihood that Congress will act on immigration anytime soon, the recent busing of migrants to Washington DC, and the gulf between Republican and Democratic competence on immigration as a political issue.Political and foreign affairs analyst Christopher Helali discusses new laws enacted within the Israeli Knesset under Netanyahu and what they will mean for for Palestinians, the US government’s panic over TikTok, COVID resurgences in Australia and China and how the latter’s flareup has been used by Washington to restrict travel, the targeting of NGOs by the Greek government for assisting refugees, the arrests of a German intelligence employee and a peace activist and where this trend could lead.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses solar geoengineering, the release of particulate matter into the atmosphere to cool the climate, and how useful rogue climate startups are.The Misfits also discuss George Santos slipping past oppositional research of Democrats, and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposal to bomb Mexico.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

the twitter files, covid-19, fbi, immigration, israel, tiktok, germany, climate, аудио