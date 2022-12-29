https://sputniknews.com/20221229/supreme-court-keeps-racist-title-42-policy-in-place-1105865684.html

Supreme Court Keeps Racist Title 42 Policy in Place

Supreme Court Keeps Racist Title 42 Policy in Place

Politicians Demonstrate Unity on Immigration, German Activist Investigated For Questioning Ukraine Conflict, What Was Left Out of JFK Files 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-29T04:49+0000

2022-12-29T04:49+0000

2022-12-29T08:49+0000

by any means necessary

immigration

ukraine

germany

cia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105865536_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_926341dda09d4b973a09ddabb8949fee.png

Supreme Court Keeps Racist Title 42 Policy In Place Politicians Demonstrate Unity on Immigration, German Activist Investigated For Questioning Ukraine Conflict, What Was Left Out of JFK Files

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s sending of migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve and how it highlights the hypocrisy of Christian fundamentalism, how Harris’ lack of a response and avoidance of the issue highlights the superficial nature of liberal politicians’ pronouncements about welcoming immigrants, and why only a people’s movement will be able to provide any real justice for immigrants and refugees.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the repression of an anti-war activist in Germany for the crime of opposing Berlin’s support of Ukraine, how this repression in Germany connects with the repression of dissident voices in the US, and why talking about the underlying issues of the conflict in Ukraine and its causes is forbidden in the west.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the recent release of some documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and why some believe the withholding of some documents is meant to protect the CIA, what revelations concerning the connections between Lee Harvey Oswald and the CIA might be contained in the withheld documents, the questions which remain about the assassination and why many believe there is more to the story, and why the media consensus about the Kennedy assassination may be beginning to break.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent ruling keeping Title 42 in place as legal challenges over the policy continue, the inherently undemocratic nature of the Supreme Court and why we need a movement to fight the right-wing program that will come from it, and how the crisis of Southwest airlines demonstrates the effects of cascading crises stemming from capitalism and climate change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

immigration, ukraine, germany, cia, аудио