Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved
Over two centuries ago, archaeologists had found a toolkit near Stonehenge, and recently they have managed to understand what it was.
Stonehenge is one of the most famous Neolithic archaeological sites in the world: the circle of megaliths dating back about 4,600 years has always been a great mystery that has intrigued scientists.
More than two centuries ago, archaeologists found a toolkit near Stonehenge the purpose of which they have only recently discovered.
A thorough examination of the stone tools found near Stonehenge
has allowed archaeologists to discover that they belonged to a kit used by a goldsmith about 4,000 years ago.
Microscopic analysis has identified signs of wear and traces of gold on five tools, a sign that they were used for hammering and polishing sheets of the precious metal.
"At the recent World of Stonehenge exhibition at the British Museum, we know that the public was blown away by the amazing 4,000-year-old goldwork on display. What our work has revealed is the humble stone toolkit that was used to make gold objects thousands of years ago," archaeologist Rachel Crellin from the University of Leicester in the UK was quoted by the UK media as saying.
According to scientists, tools were probably used to add gold decorations to objects made from materials such as jet, shale, amber, wood, or copper.
The discovery is one of the most sensational to have been made in recent years at the Neolithic site, according to archaeologists.