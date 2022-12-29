https://sputniknews.com/20221229/stonehenge-toolkit-ancient-mystery-solved-1105873741.html

Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved

Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved

Over two centuries ago, archaeologists had found a toolkit near Stonehenge, and recently they have managed to understand what it was.

2022-12-29T09:50+0000

2022-12-29T09:50+0000

2022-12-29T09:50+0000

science & tech

stonehenge

archaeology

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083633145_194:0:2953:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_6e33220262ca6820f3bc45001dc05aab.jpg

More than two centuries ago, archaeologists found a toolkit near Stonehenge the purpose of which they have only recently discovered.A thorough examination of the stone tools found near Stonehenge has allowed archaeologists to discover that they belonged to a kit used by a goldsmith about 4,000 years ago.Microscopic analysis has identified signs of wear and traces of gold on five tools, a sign that they were used for hammering and polishing sheets of the precious metal.According to scientists, tools were probably used to add gold decorations to objects made from materials such as jet, shale, amber, wood, or copper.The discovery is one of the most sensational to have been made in recent years at the Neolithic site, according to archaeologists.

https://sputniknews.com/20220819/spanish-stonehenge-reemerges-from-water-amid-scorching-heat-1099756190.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

archaeologists found, toolkit near stonehenge