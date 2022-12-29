International
WATCH LIVE: New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/stonehenge-toolkit-ancient-mystery-solved-1105873741.html
Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved
Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved
Over two centuries ago, archaeologists had found a toolkit near Stonehenge, and recently they have managed to understand what it was.
2022-12-29T09:50+0000
2022-12-29T09:50+0000
science & tech
stonehenge
archaeology
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083633145_194:0:2953:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_6e33220262ca6820f3bc45001dc05aab.jpg
More than two centuries ago, archaeologists found a toolkit near Stonehenge the purpose of which they have only recently discovered.A thorough examination of the stone tools found near Stonehenge has allowed archaeologists to discover that they belonged to a kit used by a goldsmith about 4,000 years ago.Microscopic analysis has identified signs of wear and traces of gold on five tools, a sign that they were used for hammering and polishing sheets of the precious metal.According to scientists, tools were probably used to add gold decorations to objects made from materials such as jet, shale, amber, wood, or copper.The discovery is one of the most sensational to have been made in recent years at the Neolithic site, according to archaeologists.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/spanish-stonehenge-reemerges-from-water-amid-scorching-heat-1099756190.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083633145_683:0:2752:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_e355e6154511e98638692f66de546157.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
archaeologists found, toolkit near stonehenge
archaeologists found, toolkit near stonehenge

Stonehenge Toolkit: Ancient Mystery Solved

09:50 GMT 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantIn this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, visitors take photographs of the world heritage site of Stonehenge, England.
In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, visitors take photographs of the world heritage site of Stonehenge, England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Stonehenge is one of the most famous Neolithic archaeological sites in the world: the circle of megaliths dating back about 4,600 years has always been a great mystery that has intrigued scientists.
More than two centuries ago, archaeologists found a toolkit near Stonehenge the purpose of which they have only recently discovered.
A thorough examination of the stone tools found near Stonehenge has allowed archaeologists to discover that they belonged to a kit used by a goldsmith about 4,000 years ago.
Microscopic analysis has identified signs of wear and traces of gold on five tools, a sign that they were used for hammering and polishing sheets of the precious metal.

"At the recent World of Stonehenge exhibition at the British Museum, we know that the public was blown away by the amazing 4,000-year-old goldwork on display. What our work has revealed is the humble stone toolkit that was used to make gold objects thousands of years ago," archaeologist Rachel Crellin from the University of Leicester in the UK was quoted by the UK media as saying.

A Twitter screenshot showing the Dolmen of Guadalpera monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
Science & Tech
‘Spanish Stonehenge’ Reemerges From Water Amid Scorching Heat
19 August, 09:03 GMT
According to scientists, tools were probably used to add gold decorations to objects made from materials such as jet, shale, amber, wood, or copper.
The discovery is one of the most sensational to have been made in recent years at the Neolithic site, according to archaeologists.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала