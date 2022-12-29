https://sputniknews.com/20221229/putin-xi-to-discuss-bilateral-agenda-via-closed-protected-channel-on-friday-kremlin-1105880659.html
Putin, Xi to Discuss Bilateral Agenda Via Closed Protected Channel on Friday: Kremlin
“We are preparing [a round of] communication between President Putin and Chairman Xi, which will take place tomorrow [on Friday] in the first half of the day … This will be a video conference, there is a closed [communication] channel between the two heads of state," Peskov told reporters. The leaders will, first of all, discuss Russia-China bilateral relations, as well as the most urgent regional problems, Peskov said. The first part of discussions would be public, and then talks will continue in a closed format, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations, regional problems, including those near Russian and Chinese borders with Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 30 via closed protected channel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
“We are preparing [a round of] communication between President Putin and Chairman Xi, which will take place tomorrow [on Friday] in the first half of the day … This will be a video conference, there is a closed [communication] channel between the two heads of state," Peskov told reporters.
