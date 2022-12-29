https://sputniknews.com/20221229/putin-xi-to-discuss-bilateral-agenda-via-closed-protected-channel-on-friday-kremlin-1105880659.html

Putin, Xi to Discuss Bilateral Agenda Via Closed Protected Channel on Friday: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations, regional problems, including those near Russian and Chinese borders with Xi Jinping on December 30

“We are preparing [a round of] communication between President Putin and Chairman Xi, which will take place tomorrow [on Friday] in the first half of the day … This will be a video conference, there is a closed [communication] channel between the two heads of state," Peskov told reporters. The leaders will, first of all, discuss Russia-China bilateral relations, as well as the most urgent regional problems, Peskov said. The first part of discussions would be public, and then talks will continue in a closed format, the official added.

