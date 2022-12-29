International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/over-7mln-chickens-culled-in-japan-due-to-bird-flu-reports-say-1105879654.html
Over 7Mln Chickens Culled in Japan Due to Bird Flu, Reports Say
Over 7Mln Chickens Culled in Japan Due to Bird Flu, Reports Say
Almost 7.3 million chickens have been culled in Japan since early October amid a bird flu outbreak
2022-12-29T10:09+0000
2022-12-29T10:09+0000
world
bird flu
japan
chicken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101522/00/1015220049_0:3:2592:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_91e2b3fc098c9cd5dafc4fbf319dbfab.jpg
The risk of infection will remain extremely high until spring, according to experts polled by the Japanese broadcaster. If infection rates continue to grow, the current outbreak will see more birds culled than the 2020-2021 outbreak, when almost 10 million birds were culled, the broadcaster said. Experts explain this by the fact that migrating birds have returned earlier than usual this year and infection was spreading fast across regions. Bird flu has caused the price of chicken eggs — already high amid inflation and soaring food products — to spike to its 29-year peak, according to the report. The first cases of avian influenza in Japan were detected in October, with 52 outbreaks registered in 18 prefectures since then. The infection is spreading much faster than last year. The authorities have reportedly already imposed a ban on the transportation of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius around the outbreak hot spots as well as prohibited the export of chickens and eggs outside a 10-kilometer radius.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101522/00/1015220049_320:0:2272:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_0756d902b6931e4ee11b86453c7156d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chickens culled, bird flu, outbreaks registered
chickens culled, bird flu, outbreaks registered

Over 7Mln Chickens Culled in Japan Due to Bird Flu, Reports Say

10:09 GMT 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Kumamoto PrefectureKumamoto Prefecture, chickens are seen at a farm where H5 virus was detected in two birds on Sunday
Kumamoto Prefecture, chickens are seen at a farm where H5 virus was detected in two birds on Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Kumamoto Prefecture
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 7.3 million chickens have been culled in Japan since early October amid a bird flu outbreak, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
The risk of infection will remain extremely high until spring, according to experts polled by the Japanese broadcaster.
If infection rates continue to grow, the current outbreak will see more birds culled than the 2020-2021 outbreak, when almost 10 million birds were culled, the broadcaster said. Experts explain this by the fact that migrating birds have returned earlier than usual this year and infection was spreading fast across regions.
Bird flu has caused the price of chicken eggs — already high amid inflation and soaring food products — to spike to its 29-year peak, according to the report.
The first cases of avian influenza in Japan were detected in October, with 52 outbreaks registered in 18 prefectures since then. The infection is spreading much faster than last year.
The authorities have reportedly already imposed a ban on the transportation of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius around the outbreak hot spots as well as prohibited the export of chickens and eggs outside a 10-kilometer radius.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала