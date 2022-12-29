LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Central, Eastern Ukraine

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Central, Eastern Ukraine

Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kiev, Zhitomir, Vinnytsa, Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.



Earlier, air raid alerts were issued in the Odessa, Nikolayev, Sumy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.