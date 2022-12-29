International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Central, Eastern Ukraine
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection against attacks by Kiev.
This photograph taken on November 17, 2022, shows a view of a street in the city of Odessa, southern Ukraine, during a blackout.

04:48 GMT 29.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection against attacks carried out by Kiev. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that about 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
04:48 GMT 29.12.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Central, Eastern Ukraine
Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kiev, Zhitomir, Vinnytsa, Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier, air raid alerts were issued in the Odessa, Nikolayev, Sumy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
