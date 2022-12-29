LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Central, Eastern Ukraine

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that about 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
